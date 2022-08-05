With river Cauvery in spate for the second consecutive day on Friday, 1,277 people of 369 families continue to stay in relief camps in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district.

Officials from Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and Health Departments are monitoring the flow of water and containment of any communicable diseases.

As many as 10 areas in Bhavani taluka, three areas in Kodumudi taluka, Cauvery Karai street, Ragavendra Kovil street, and Variapalayam in the corporation limits were affected by the floods.

Police said that a total of 519 men, 543 women, and 215 children continue to be in the relief camps constituted by the district administration where food is provided to all.

Erode district administration officials told IANS that more houses are affected by water inundation in Bhavani taluka but people refuse to shift from the place citing the security of women and children in camps. Also, Tangedco has cut the power supply in the area following some power lines breaking up after trees fell on them. In Bhavani taluk, an electric transformer was inundated in water and Tangedco has to cut the live power.

The discharge in the Stanley reservoir in Mettur which was 2.10 lakh cusecs on Thursday has come down to 1.80 lakh cusecs on Friday. However, people continue to remain in relief camps and district disaster management authority officials told IANS that people would continue to remain in the camps till the water discharge comes to less than 1 lakh cusecs.

Tamil Nadu Housing Minister Muthuswamy visited the flood-affected areas in Kodumudi and visited all the relief centres. He also distributed food and other essentials to people.

Talking to IANS, Bhavani tauka farmer Krishnamoorthy said: “With Cauvery in spate, we don’t know when we can return to our homes. More than that, all my crops would be destroyed as the farm is inundated with water. We are at least happy that we are in a safe place now and food is being served here. However only after the water recedes, we will have to assess the losses and find solutions for the same.”

