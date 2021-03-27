With Covid-19 cases galloping in the state, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a return to stringent night restrictions and a slew of related measures to control spread of the virus.

In a detailed notification, under the ”Mission Begin Again’ scheme, Chief Secretary Sitaram J. Kunte has declared prohibitory orders starting Saturday night (March 27-28) between 8pm-7 am, till April 15.

The developments came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray carried out a mega-review with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, and other officials from across the state in view of the growing number of Covid-19- cases.

All hotels, restaurants, bars, malls, cinemas, multiplexes, auditoria, malls, beaches, gardens, parks, etc, with violators liable for fines or closed down till the pandemic is in force, though home delivery of food parcels is permitted.

People found roaming without masks will be slapped with fines of Rs.500, those found spitting in public to be penalised for Rs.1000, and violating prohibitory orders will attract a Rs.1000 penalty.

Assembly of 5 or more persons is banned, all social political religious and other gathering are banned though there is a guest limit of 50 for wedding and 20 mourners at funerals.

The government has also tightened rules for institutional quarantine or home isolation, with the onus on the doctors to inform the health authorities of cases they are handling, and any lapses could result in the medicos being relieved of their duties.

In case any Covid-19 patients are located in any area/building, a board shall be in place for 14 days with previously announced protocols to be followed.

For all private offices, barring those in health or essential services sectors, 50 per cent strength is allowed, and those in government, semi-government would decide their staffing pattern as per the situation, but the manufacturing sector can work with full staff.

There will be strict regulations for people visiting government offices only for necessary or urgent works, with special permissions and entry passes.

The managements of all religious places shall determine the maximum number of devotees to be allowed per hour depending on the space available and adhering to other health rules.

–IANS

qn/ash