HEALTHINDIA

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

NewsWire
0
0

As a precautionary response to the reports of increasing Covid numbers with every passing day, the Madras High Court has advised lawyers to switch to virtual mode for court proceedings from next week onwards.

With effect from April 10, lawyers have been asked to electronically file all types of cases as well as argue their cases in virtual mode on account of news reports on the steady rise in Covid cases, a notification issued on Thursday by Registrar General (in-charge) M. Jothiraman stated.

According to the notification, while e-filing of cases had been made mandatory for anticipatory bail petitions till now in order to introduce the electronic mode in a phased manner, the court administration is now advising e-filing of all cases to reduce footfalls in the court complex on account of the reported rise in Covid cases.

The High Court Registry, which had decided to hold hybrid hearings of cases from Monday, has now advised lawyers to opt for virtual mode of hearings, to the extent possible.

The advisory pertaining to e-filing and virtual hearings will be in force until further orders.

20230407-153202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan confirms first case of Omicron

    India logs 15,981 new Covid cases, 166 deaths

    Hungary to remove most Covid restrictions

    More nurses lead to fewer patient deaths, shorter hospital stays: Study