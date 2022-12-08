INDIALIFESTYLE

With EC nod, KCR set to formally launch BRS

NewsWire
0
0

With the Election Commission of India giving its nod to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to change its name Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launch the BRS here on Friday.

At a programme to be held at Telangana Bhavan, the chief minister will launch BRS at 1.20 p.m. With this, the party will officially commence its activities.

KCR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, will sign a letter in reply to the communication received from the Election Commission.

KCR will then unveil the BRS flag and unfurl it.

This was announced on Thursday after KCR received a communication from the Election Commission (EC).

The poll panel informed TRS president that the request of TRS to change its name to BRS has been accepted. “The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course,” reads the letter from EC.

Friday’s programme at Telangana Bhavan will be attended by executive committee members, party’s district presidents, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.

KCR has also asked Zilla parishad chairpersons, heads of various corporations and other leaders to attend the programme.

The TRS at its general body meeting on October 5 had decided to change its name to BRS to expand its activities to other states.

20221208-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI using forex reserves ‘sensibly’ to defend rupee, lower outflow in...

    36,008 people cast postal ballot in Himachal

    SC verdict on Mekedatu project likely by next week: K’taka CM

    Hockey coach, HarperCollins agree to follow Delhi HC order