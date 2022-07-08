Children studying in government schools in Uttar Pradesh will no longer have to travel long distances. The Yogi Adityanath government has provided school facilities within a radius of one to three km, so that no eligible child is deprived of education.

Under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, which is being run to enhance the facilities at government schools, more than 1.30 lakh schools have been transformed. As a result, the number of children enrolled in these council schools has reached over 1.90 crore.

According to a government spokesman, the Adityanath government had made extensive reforms in the primary, secondary and higher education sector.

Special facilities are being provided to the children of poor families studying in the council schools.

In order to ensure that every child gets benefitted, the Yogi government has given free uniforms, sweaters, schools, bags and shoe stockings to the students studying from class one to eight during its tenure. So far, a total of 1.57 crore children have benefited by the campaign.

In the past five years, there has been a lot of emphasis by the government on the transformation of the council schools.

Under the Kayakalp Abhiyan, 19 basic facilities have been made available in 1.30 lakh schools. Some industrial houses adopted some of their own schools and taken the initiative to transform them. As a result of this, many council schools have come into a position to compete with the convent schools.

The state government has also made arrangements to maintain the sanctity of the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, which was once infamous for copying and cheating.

For this, arrangements were made for online assessment of centres, online registration, online recognition and online duplicate marksheets.

To ensure cheating-less examinations, every centre of the Uttar Pradesh Board is being equipped with CCTV surveillance. As a result of this, the sanctity of examinations has been maintained.

The spokesman said that the government has given a lot of emphasis in the field of higher education.

The construction of three state universities is going on at a rapid pace in the state. These include Maa Shakumbhari University in Saharanpur, Maharaja Suheldev State University in Azamgarh and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

Apart from this, 75 new government colleges are also under construction.

The government has established research units for research on great men and historical events.

Under this, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shodhpeeth has been established in 15 state universities, Bhaurao Deoras, Atal Sushasan Peeth and Mahatma Gandhi International Employment unit in Lucknow University, whereas the Chauri Chaura Study Centre has been established in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

