Eyeing to strengthen the party on Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes dominated reserved seats, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate a Leadership Development Mission (LDM) workshop at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

The Congress in a tweet on Tuesday said: “Congress President Kharge will inaugurate the LDM National Workshop tomorrow at AICC, followed by an inaugural speech.”

With this workshop, the party is focusing to gain its grounds on the Lok Sabha seats which have a majority of population belonging to the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities. The party also aims to prepare leaders from these communities.

According to party leaders,leaders from 212 Assembly seats of four poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Telanagana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh besides others will participate in the workshop.

The party is planning to prepare leaders from these SC and ST dominated seats for 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

A party source said that a website and an application will also be launched during the workshop, whichwill be also attended by K. Raju, a close aide of former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

The party source said that the LDM is a long-term plan. The source said that in the short term it will target 212 reserved Assembly seats across Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held this year.

The workshop will also be started for 61 reserved Lok Sabha constituencies that will have elections in 2024. The 61 reserved Lok Sabha seats are those where the Congress was polled second in the 2019 elections, the source said.

