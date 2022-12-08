INDIA

With Gujarat polls, AAP to get national party status: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that Gujarat Assembly polls will elevate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the national level.

“Through the votes of Gujarat, AAP is becoming national party. For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country. Congratulations to the people of India”, Sisodia said in a tweet.

However, the early trends of vote counting indicates the saffron party is on course for its best-ever performance in Gujarat by leading in 144 Assembly seats while the main challenger Congress is far behind with a lead in only 20 seats.

Meanwhile, the AAP which had launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, is leading in six seats.

With AAP’s government in Delhi and Punjab, the party has achieved the status of state party and the fate of becoming the national party depends on Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022. A political party needs to be recognised in at least four states to become a national party. To be recognised as a party in the state, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes.

After the Gujarat Assembly Election result, AAP will become a state party in four states Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab and Goa, making it a national party.

