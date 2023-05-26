Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Jab Tak’ and several others, has released a new song titled ‘Dil Malanga’.

The song has been created in collaboration with Punjabi singer and actress Nimrat Khaira. The song is a special presentation for ‘Mcdonalds I’m loving it live with MTV’. It’s a soulful Punjabi number, and explores the emotions of falling in love and celebrating that romance.

Talking about the song, Armaan said: “‘Dil Malanga’ is my very first composition and collaboration in Punjabi with actor-singer Nimrat Khaira. I’m extremely excited to team up with a unique talent like her and explore my musicality while dabbling into new languages and genres. The process of composing Dil Malanga has opened up a whole new set of possibilities for me as a creative individual. It has given me the confidence to be much more involved in the song-making process than before.”

