The appointment of Gulab Chand Kataria, the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly as Assam Governor, is one of the BJP’s strategic moves to bring a lean working system in the organisation which presently looks faction-ridden, party sources said on Sunday.

The party has several aspirants for the Chief Minister’s post and wants to be projected as the face ahead of the Assembly elections.

“This re-organisation in Rajasthan will be completed by March as the party has to focus on Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka too,” informed party workers, adding that the move started two days ago when Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was given ‘Z’ security.

Why a leader, already a Union minister, is being given the Z security, was the question being asked in the political corridors. However, now, it is clear that the exercise being awaited from the Central leadership side to end the factionism has started.

Meanwhile, the million dollar question being discussed in the party corridors now is ‘who will be the leader of opposition in the present conditions as now the post is vacant’.

The future political direction of the BJP will be decided on who becomes the Leader of the Opposition. Many leaders, including former CM Vasundhara Raje, deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, among others are in the race for Leader of Opposition, but there is a possibility of some shocking names coming to the fore in the changed political situation.

Sources said that the tallest name in Rajasthan politics is of former CM Vasundhara Raje. However, her appointment as the Leader of Opposition is misfit and hence in such situations, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore might be given this position, the sources added.

After the appointment of Kataria as the Governor of Assam, the internal equation of Rajasthan BJP will also change.

Kataria has a tremendous hold on southern Rajasthan. Along with Udaipur, Kataria has been influencing about 25 seats in districts like Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand. Now, there is a vacant post here and hence, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari’s name is doing the rounds because she is another undisputed leader with a hold on Mewar region, so she might be elevated.

Although Chittaurgarh MP C.P. Joshi is equally popular from this Mewar belt. However, his failure during the bypolls in Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad had disappointed the central leadership.

As per the first formula doing the rounds, Raje could be announced as the leader of opposition while BJP president Satish Poonia stays as president or vice-versa.

In the second formula, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is made the BJP state president and Poonia as leader of opposition.

Third formula says that Raje can be made the campaign committee chief while Poonia is made the leader of opposition and Diya is made the state party president.

The possibility emerges as the central leadership is looking for Raje’s replacement and Diya fits into that shoes. Her organisational skills will be honed up and she can spring a surprise as the CM face, said sources.

However, the BJP source told IANS that one should look as to who is working on the field. It’s Poonia seen left, right and centre and so he will stay as the party president, they added.

Meanwhile, different camps are endorsing their leaders, but the key for the final decision stays with central leadership and all eyes are set to see what surprise comes next in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

