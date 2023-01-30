Congress on Monday skipped the all-party meeting called by the Centre ahead of the budget session of Parliament.

The Congress leaders are occupied in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar where they attacked the Centre for making the rich, richer and the poor, poorer.

While addressing the public, Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Modi government is pushing the poor into abject poverty while making the rich, richer.”

Though the Congress has a long list of issues — from the Chinese presence on the LAC to inflation, rising national debt and unemployment, and the damaging Hidenburg report — to corner the government, but the other political parties are maintaining a silence on many of them.

The Congress has decided to take up the Hidenburg report in Parliament as there is public money involved, it said. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).”

The Congress picked up the issue of losing 26 patrol points at the LAC, and demanded a discussion on it in Parliament during the budget session.

