LIFESTYLEWORLD

With massive investment, Saudi’s new ventures to change face of entertainment landscape in region

NewsWire
0
0

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), has announced the beginning of construction of its entertainment destination in Tabuk. With a development value of more than SAR 1 billion, SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Tabuk will transform the entertainment landscape in the region with a wide range of attractions and experiences.

Designed by world-renowned architects, Gensler, SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Tabuk is set on over 72,500 square metres of built-up area and on a land area of 40,000 square metres. Located on King Faisal Road, the entertainment destination is designed as a village nestled between gardens and recreational spaces, creating an extension of this environment within.

The entertainment destination welcomes guests under a coloured glass canopy inspired by local arts and traditions. An innovative hydroponic tower, inspired by, and paying homage to, the agricultural contribution of the city to the Kingdom, creates an iconic attraction in the heart of the entertainment destination.

Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman, SEVEN, said: “We are excited to be bringing our exciting new entertainment experiences to the people of Tabuk. We have appreciated the city’s rich culture and heritage in the development of our entertainment destination, infusing it with Tabuk’s unique features and ensuring that our destination will cater to the needs of all in Tabuk. Our entertainment destination gates will support the local economy, create job opportunities for the city’s people, and enrich the lives of those living in and visiting Tabuk.”

Visitors will be offered a wide range of exciting attractions including a 4,000 square metre highly immersive family entertainment centre, a second junior family entertainment centre for the little ones, as well as a Discovery Adventures centre; an indoor attraction that provides a unique edutainment experience that integrates Discovery content developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Tabuk will also feature an e-karting experience under Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand for both adults and children to enjoy, a 12-hole indoor adventure golf course integrating the latest technology to tailor individual experiences, a 10-lane futuristic bowling experience and a 10-screen cinema. There will also be a multi-purpose event space hosting a variety of events and a wide variety of local and international retail, food and beverage outlets.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. SEVEN recently announced the beginning of construction of its entertainment destination in the Al Hamra district of Riyadh as well as the location of the upcoming projects in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah and Tabuk.

20230126-141009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aishwarya Lekshmi: Each day I am trying to learn about cinema

    Study reveals half of Kerala tribal women have poor knowledge of...

    K-beauty skincare picks for 2023 based on your zodiac signs!

    Tollywood singers unite to pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam