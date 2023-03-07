INDIA

With medical fit-certificate, ED at Kolkata airport to take Anubrata Mondal to Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, escorted by the central armed forces personnel, reached the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata along with the Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after procuring his medical certificate.

The ED team left for the airport sharp at 2.30 p.m. Tuesday after the ESI hospital in Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, gave the fit-certificate to Mondal, the accused in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling.

As directed by a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a joint team of Asansol Central Correctional Home and Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached the ESI hospital from Asansol at around 11.15 p.m.

Sources said that there Mondal was examined by a team of four doctors consisting of one general physician, one general surgeon, one cardiologist and one osteopathist.

After a marathon medical examination for about three hours, finally the medical examination team produced the fit- certificate, following which the correction home authorities handed over Mondal to the waiting ED officials. Without wasting any time, the central agency officials escorted by central armed forces personnel rushed towards the airport.

While Mondal was being brought out of the ESI hospital, the local BJP supporters shouted “cattle thief” slogans targeting the ruling party heavyweight. However, because of the heavy police contingent present within the hospital premises, things did not go out of control.

Till the report was filed the convoy of ED officials escorting Mondal has reached the airport. The ED officials are supposed to leave for New Delhi along with Mondal by a flight scheduled to take off at 6.45 p.m. Three ED officials and a medical practitioner will be accompanying him to the national capital.

20230307-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP boy dies after falling into vessel of hot ‘dal’

    Delhi govt to take senior citizens to visit Ram temple: Kejriwal

    ISRO rife with speculation about human space mission centre, IN-SPACe shift

    Clear sky in Jammu, cloudy in Kashmir for next 24 hrs