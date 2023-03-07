The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, escorted by the central armed forces personnel, reached the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata along with the Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after procuring his medical certificate.

The ED team left for the airport sharp at 2.30 p.m. Tuesday after the ESI hospital in Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, gave the fit-certificate to Mondal, the accused in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling.

As directed by a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a joint team of Asansol Central Correctional Home and Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached the ESI hospital from Asansol at around 11.15 p.m.

Sources said that there Mondal was examined by a team of four doctors consisting of one general physician, one general surgeon, one cardiologist and one osteopathist.

After a marathon medical examination for about three hours, finally the medical examination team produced the fit- certificate, following which the correction home authorities handed over Mondal to the waiting ED officials. Without wasting any time, the central agency officials escorted by central armed forces personnel rushed towards the airport.

While Mondal was being brought out of the ESI hospital, the local BJP supporters shouted “cattle thief” slogans targeting the ruling party heavyweight. However, because of the heavy police contingent present within the hospital premises, things did not go out of control.

Till the report was filed the convoy of ED officials escorting Mondal has reached the airport. The ED officials are supposed to leave for New Delhi along with Mondal by a flight scheduled to take off at 6.45 p.m. Three ED officials and a medical practitioner will be accompanying him to the national capital.

