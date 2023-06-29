INDIAUncategorized

With Modi Cabinet reshuffle on cards, Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi may find berth

NewsWire
0
0

With a major reshuffle in the BJP government and the party on the cards ahead of the 2024 general elections, Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi is likely to find a berth in the rejigged cabinet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party President J.P. Nadda’s Wednesdaymeeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence has intensified the reshuffle speculation.

It was confirmed by top party sources who said discussions on reshuffle in the Union Cabinet as well as in the party are on.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha polls round the corner, few ministers will be given some posts in the party while some may bag positions in the government.With the BJP not even having a single legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls have turned out to be a prestige issue for the party.

In all likelihood,Gopiwill contest fromThrissuragain, for a second straight time, after coming a third in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and in the same position from theThrissurseat at the 2021 Assembly polls.

Gopi, who recently turned 65, is maintaining a stoic silence on questions of his political future.

“The BJP has invested in me and hence I have a responsibility and am ready to do what the party asks me,” comes his reply.

Gopi became an instant fan of Modi, when he was asked to join the swearing-in of Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

His tenure ended last year and on a few occasions, whenever the news comes of a reshuffle, the media often speculates, Gopi would well be a dark horse.

So far, lady luck has eludedthesuperstar but this time, his close aides are waiting for a call asking him to pack his bags for the national capital.

2023062931057

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Client’s wife in UP booked for harassing lawyer’s sister

    After 75 deaths, Goa hires eight tractor drivers to ferry oxygen

    DY Patil T20 Cup: DY Patil Group B, Reliance 1 enter...

    Transporters’ strike in K’taka didn’t affect daily life