With Madhya Pradesh elections just six months away, political temperature has started rising slowly in the state. Now the words like ‘traitors’, ‘Khuddar’, ‘divisive’ are being used to attack each other.

After a decade and a half, the Congress came to power in the state, but it slipped out of hand within 15 months.

The Congress government under Kamal Nath, which came to power in December 2018, collapsed after MLAs loyal to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party following his rebellion in the grand old party.

This is the reason why Scindia is always on the target of Congress.

Madhya Pradesh politics has heated up again as senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and Scindia indulged in an ugly war of words.

The former chief minister has repeatedly attacked Scindia by calling him a ‘traitor’.

Singh recently visited Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh, where the Mahakaleshwar temple is located and said, “Hey Mahakal, a second Jyotiraditya Scindia should not be born in the Congress.”

After this statement, Scindia said: “Lord Mahakal please ensure an ‘anti-national’ like Singh, who also greatly harmed Madhya Pradesh, is not born in India.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan openly defended Scindia and said, “Scindia is not a traitor, he is self-righteous. After all, how much insult he tolerates from the Congress party.”

The tussle between Singh and the Scindia family is not hidden from anyone, as they are now openly making statements against each other.

Political experts said that elections are just six months away, this is just the beginning of the attacks. It will not be surprising if there is a turn of personal attacks in the coming days.

Both the leaders come from the same region, both of them have a special eye on the Gwalior-Chambal region and they know that victory and defeat here will decide their future.

