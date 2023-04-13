ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

With ‘Next Goal Wins,’ Taika Waititi tells story of a sport he knows nothing of

NewsWire
0
0

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi took to his Instagram recently and announced his upcoming feature film. The filmmaker has titled his film ‘Next Goal Wins’ and shared a poster of it.

The poster features a 1960s styled bus bearing the film’s title. Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story. The director was swimming in the sea of the unknown during the making of this film as he admitted that it was a new territory for him to work in as a storyteller.

He wrote in the caption: “Sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about.” But that’s not all. Waititi also claims that ‘Next Goal Wins’ is his “least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone” hinting at the departure from the biting social commentary that has become his trademark.

20230413-164204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Honey Singh shares how he created his version of popular track...

    Tamannaah to play female lead in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’

    Alia-Ranbir arrive in hospital, ready to welcome their first child

    ‘KatVic’ Wedding: Katrina chose pink lehenga for ‘Sangeet’ ceremony