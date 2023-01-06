INDIA

With no Delhi Mayor for now, AAP to lodge FIR against BJP ‘goons’

NewsWire
After the ruckus and clashes between AAP and BJP councillors that led to the adjournment of the MCD house on the first day of proceedings here on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may take further course action ahead.

Accusing the BJP of creating ruckus in the house, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “We will not allow the BJP to ruin the proceedings further. We will file FIR against the goons of BJP. If the police do not file the FIR, we will move the court. We will not allow BJP’s hooliganism at any cost.”

“The BJP had claimed that AAP councillors will join them. They (BJP) tried a lot, but not even a single AAP councillor went to them. That is why we witnessed such a ruckus today,” he said.

Bhardwaj also claimed that four AAP councillors were injured in the clashes in the MCD house on Friday and their treatment is going on at the LNJP Hospital.

“Everyone knows that AAP enjoys the majority in MCD. We have 134 corporators, while the BJP has 104. AAP Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected. The standing committee will also be ours,” he said.

“AAP would like the (Mayoral) elections to be held honestly. The one who has the majority should become the MCD Mayor. But the BJP wants to play the game dishonestly. That’s why there was such a ruckus and chaos in the house today,” Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi said that as per the legal and constitutional process, the nominated councillors cannot vote in any corporation.

“In Delhi itself, the nominated councillors had approached the high court in 2015, saying that they should also be given voting rights. But the high court order made it clear that they didn’t have this right,” she told mediapersons.

20230106-230002

