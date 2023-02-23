BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

With no new taxes, Haryana CM proposes budget of Rs 1,83,950 cr

NewsWire
0
0

With no new taxes and promise to offer skill-training to two lakh youth, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday proposed a budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore for 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of 1,64,808 crore in this fiscal.

The Budget proposed an outlay of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation, while Rs 1,26,071 crore on revenue expenditure. They are 31.5 per cent and 68.5 per cent, respectively.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his fourth budget of the BJP-led government. He said the government maintained focus on increasing capital expenditure.

“This is Amritkal’s first Budget. For preparing the Budget document, discussions were held with various stakeholders and suggestions sought from them have been included,” he said.

Listing out developmental projects, the Chief Minister said, “Multimodal logistics parks will be set up in Hisar, Ambala and Mahendragarh. 4,000 new play schools will be opened in the next two years. Elevated railway lines would be set up in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal.”

A 700-bed multispeciality hospital will be set up in Gurgaon and nursing and paramedical colleges will be established in 11 districts, he said.

The old-age pension will also be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 per month from April 1. Hi-tech Veterinary dispensaries will be established in Gurgaon and Faridabad and 70 mobile veterinary centres will be set up.

The Chief Minister said training in data analytics, artificial intelligence to youngsters would be imparted in consultation with the IT companies.

“We will also offer skill-training to 2 lakh youth for which Rs 250 crore shall be spent. If need be, the Budget shall also be increased. For encouraging youngsters to launch start-ups, a venture-capital fund will be set up. This fund will help youngsters to launch their startups worth Rs 5 crore for which Rs 200 crore has been earmarked,” he said.

Sainik Sadans will be opened in seven districts and sports hostels (200-bed each) shall be opened in Panchkula and Ambala, the Chief Minister proposed.

20230223-123402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight diverted after suffering technical snag

    Ford decides to stop car manufacturing in India

    Rail strikes, labour shortages hurting UK economy

    85 cities, 800 merchants and 26 participants, ONDC set for a...