With no new taxes and promise to offer skill-training to two lakh youth, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday proposed a budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore for 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of 1,64,808 crore in this fiscal.

The Budget proposed an outlay of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation, while Rs 1,26,071 crore on revenue expenditure. They are 31.5 per cent and 68.5 per cent, respectively.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his fourth budget of the BJP-led government. He said the government maintained focus on increasing capital expenditure.

“This is Amritkal’s first Budget. For preparing the Budget document, discussions were held with various stakeholders and suggestions sought from them have been included,” he said.

Listing out developmental projects, the Chief Minister said, “Multimodal logistics parks will be set up in Hisar, Ambala and Mahendragarh. 4,000 new play schools will be opened in the next two years. Elevated railway lines would be set up in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal.”

A 700-bed multispeciality hospital will be set up in Gurgaon and nursing and paramedical colleges will be established in 11 districts, he said.

The old-age pension will also be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 per month from April 1. Hi-tech Veterinary dispensaries will be established in Gurgaon and Faridabad and 70 mobile veterinary centres will be set up.

The Chief Minister said training in data analytics, artificial intelligence to youngsters would be imparted in consultation with the IT companies.

“We will also offer skill-training to 2 lakh youth for which Rs 250 crore shall be spent. If need be, the Budget shall also be increased. For encouraging youngsters to launch start-ups, a venture-capital fund will be set up. This fund will help youngsters to launch their startups worth Rs 5 crore for which Rs 200 crore has been earmarked,” he said.

Sainik Sadans will be opened in seven districts and sports hostels (200-bed each) shall be opened in Panchkula and Ambala, the Chief Minister proposed.

