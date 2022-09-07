INDIA

With no stretcher available, man dies outside hospital in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being made to wait for more than an hour outside a government medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district as there was no stretcher available.

The family alleged that no stretcher was provided to carry the patient to the trauma centre of the medical college and they had to wait for over an hour at the college premises.

The doctors too, were not available.

The victim Raju Verma had fallen into an open drain on Tuesday and was rescued by a home guard on duty.

The home guard sent him home in an e-rickshaw. His brothers Deepak and Kamal then rushed him to the government medical college.

Deepak said, “Upon reaching medical college, we requested the staff for a stretcher but nobody paid heed to us. After waiting for around half an hour we took him to the gate of the trauma centre inside the college premises and laid him down on the floor but no medical staff came to attend to my brother despite repeated requests. After a few minutes he passed away.”

Speaking about the incident, principal of the medical college, Dr Rajesh Kumar, said that due to the high number of patients at the trauma centre on Monday there was no bed available at the time.

“Beds in the ICU were full and some patients were lying on stretchers too. Not even a single stretcher was available at the time patient Raju arrived,” principal told reporters.

20220907-055803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Cong replaced Shakeel Ahmed with Manish Tewari to brief media...

    YSR’s daughter wants to bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana (Ld)

    ED conducts raids in Bengal in money laundering case involving Bangladeshi...

    Centre allocates over Rs 9 cr towards Jal Jeevan Mission in...