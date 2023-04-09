HEALTHINDIA

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

With Himachal Pradesh seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases by recording daily positive cases in excess of 300 and a death in the latest wave of the virus, state Health Minister Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil has urged the Centre to ensure vaccine supply as no stock left to inoculate.

With one death reported on Friday, the state’s active case tally rose to 1,739.

Out of the total 108 new cases reported, the highest 29 cases were reported from Hamirpur on Friday, followed by 25 from Kangra, 15 from Mandi, 10 from Bilaspur and Chamba each.

The number of positive cases dipped on Friday largely due to reduced testing, admit officials.

The death in the latest wave of the virus was reported in Mandi on Friday. The 19-year-old girl was suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

With the total death count touching 4,198, state Health Minister Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil urged the Central government to ensure Covid-19 vaccine supply as state has no stock left to inoculate.

The Minister told IANS that there are sufficient beds, sufficient supply of oxygen along with adequate number of ventilators available at hospitals throughout the state.

“We are regularly monitoring present situation and there is no need to panic as the things are under control as sufficient resources are available,” he said.

The weekly positivity rate is 6.6 per cent and the current hospital admission rate is 0.9 per cent. The state is conducting around 5,000 tests per day.

In the past few days, the state has been recording positive cases in excess of 300.

However, the number on Friday dipped largely due to reduced testing, admit officials.

