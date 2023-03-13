Charging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence over the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group, the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit, led by state chief, Kamal Nath stated a massive protest in Bhopal on Monday.

Kamal Nath led over 20,000 Congress workers from across Madhya Pradesh in a planned siege of the Raj Bhavan but they were stopped by the police midway. As the protesters tried to cross barricades, police used water cannon to disperse them.

Police also detained several senior Congress leaders including former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, former minister Suresh Pachouri and Congress state in-charge J.P Agrawal. As per the information, over 50 Congress leaders were detained by police, however they were released soon.

Before the protest march was blocked by the police, Kamal Nath, while addressing a large gathering of party workers, said the next six months will be real test of their commitment.

“You all have been fighting against BJP’s draconian power for last several years, now time has come be more united and strong to uproot the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government from Madhya Pradesh. Next six months will be real test of party workers,” he said.

With the protest, the Congress also tried to show its unity ahead of the Assembly elections, which are due at the end of this year. All senior leaders including Ajay Singh, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, former minister Jitu Patwari and Arun Yadav joined Kamal Nath on the stage and they all addressed the party workers.

Meanwhile, a couple of Congress workers were reported injured due to use to water cannons and they have been admitted at a hospital with minor injuries.

