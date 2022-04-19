INDIA

With record foodgrain production this year, govt sets higher targets

Looking at the record production of foodgrains and oil seeds, the government on Tuesday set the national targets for total foodgrain production at 3,280 lakh tonnes for 2022-23, compared to the expected production of 3,160 lakh tonnes during 2021-22.

“As per second advance estimates (2021-22), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 3,160 lakh tonnes, which will be an all-time record. The pulses and oilseeds production will be 269.5 and 371.5 lakh tonnes, respectively.

“As per the third advanced estimates, horticulture production during 2020-21 is 3310.5 lakh tonnes, which is the highest ever for the Indian horticulture sector,” it was informed at the National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2022-23.

“The strategy would be to increase the area through inter-cropping and crop diversification and productivity enhancement through introduction of HYVs and adoption of suitable agronomic practices in the low-yielding regions,” said a top Agriculture Ministry official.

