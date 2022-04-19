Looking at the record production of foodgrains and oil seeds, the government on Tuesday set the national targets for total foodgrain production at 3,280 lakh tonnes for 2022-23, compared to the expected production of 3,160 lakh tonnes during 2021-22.

“As per second advance estimates (2021-22), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 3,160 lakh tonnes, which will be an all-time record. The pulses and oilseeds production will be 269.5 and 371.5 lakh tonnes, respectively.

“As per the third advanced estimates, horticulture production during 2020-21 is 3310.5 lakh tonnes, which is the highest ever for the Indian horticulture sector,” it was informed at the National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2022-23.

“The strategy would be to increase the area through inter-cropping and crop diversification and productivity enhancement through introduction of HYVs and adoption of suitable agronomic practices in the low-yielding regions,” said a top Agriculture Ministry official.

