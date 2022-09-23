WORLD

With Russia present, BRICS Ministers commit to territorial integrity, support Ukraine settlement

NewsWire
0
0

With Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov present, Foreign Ministers of the BRICS group have at a meeting called for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine dispute and made a commitment to the “territorial integrity” of nations, according to a statement issued in New Delhi.

the ministers of the five-nation group made up of Brazil, India, China and Russia and South Africa and known as BRICS from their initials met in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting.

The statement issued by India’s External Affairs Ministry said: “They committed to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, stressed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, and supported all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of situation in Ukraine.”

While the part of the statement about “peaceful settlement” sounds anodyne, the juxtaposition of it with commitments to territorial integrity and sovereignty puts Russia in a spot.

The meeting was closed to the media and Lavrov’s reaction during the discussion could not be ascertained.

China and India have kept a degree of neutrality at the Security Council by abstaining on the resolution condemning Russia’s invasion, while Brazil voted for it.

The statement’s assertion follows meetings Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had separately in Samarkand last week with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping where the two leaders directly expressed their displeasure with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today’s era is not an era of war. We have discussed this with you by phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world,” Modi told Putin before TV cameras.

Putin admitted that Xi had “questions and concern” about Russia’s invasion.

At the BRICS ministers’ meeting chaired by Grace Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the statement from India said that “they rejected double standards in countering terrorism and extremism” and “called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism”.

India has been at odds with China over its blocking of sanctions at the Security Council against Pakistan-based terrorists.

Among those against whom Beijing has stopped sanctions are Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) Sajid Mir involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) Abdul Rauf Azhar, and Jamaat-ud-Dawah’s (JuD) Abdul Rehman Makki.

The statement said” “The Ministers exchanged views on major global and regional issues on the United Nations agenda in the political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as on intra-BRICS activities.”

It said that they affirmed their commitment to “strengthening and reforming the multilateral system, especially of the UN and its principal organs”.

BRICS countries basically came together for economic and development cooperation and the statement also reflected those concerns.

The Ministers called on developed countries to provide more financing and technology transfer to developing countries to combat climate change, it said.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at aru.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20220923-105803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vietnam reports 103,126 new Covid-19 cases

    Japan’s ex-Communications Minister announces LDP leadership bid

    Barcelona sign Raphinha from Leeds United

    Reported armed convoys in Libya’s capital increase concern: UN