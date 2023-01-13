Karnataka police have finally arrested the alleged criminal Santro Ravi on Friday, bringing relief to the ruling BJP government which is under fire over alleged protection to the accused.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the state police are successful in arresting the alleged accused Santro Ravi. His arrest has ended all speculations, he said.

He further stated that Santro Ravi was on the run for 11 days and now all cases against him would be investigated and if found guilty, legal action will be initiated against him and victims would be given justice.

Ruling BJP government in Karnataka had announced the seizure of properties of Ravi amid the attack by the opposition parties in this connection. Congress had charged that BJP is aiding Ravi in getting bail, while JD (S) had alleged that BJP has provided a safe heaven for the accused.

CM Bommai had stated that he had ordered a comprehensive investigation against Santro Ravi. Many cases have been lodged against him, all during the tenure of the Congress government. He was released when Congress was in power.

Santro Ravi has a 20 years of history in crime. The probe will bring out his connections, collusions, links with ministers and the governments during this period, he had said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stated that a special team had been formed to nab Santro Ravi.

Odanadi NGO from Mysuru had complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitaraman to initiate action against Santro Ravi. They have also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The photos of Santro Ravi with ruling BJP ministers and son of CM Bommai have gone viral on social media. The photos of Santro Ravi with gold biscuits, bundles of money have been attached with the copy of the complaint.

Police sources explain that Santro Ravi aka K.S. Manjunath has 14 serious criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and Mysuru including kidnaping and rape of a minor. He is also linked to the PSI Recruitment scandal, sources added.

He is allegedly involved in prostitution, vehicle theft and arrested under the Goonda Act. He was imprisoned for a year and after coming out continued his criminal activities.

Santro Ravi owns luxury bungalows in Mysuru, Sheshadripuram, Tilaknagar and other localities of Bengaluru. His wife had lodged a rape case against him and alleged that the accused had got her arrested by the police in a false case.

