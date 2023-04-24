INDIA

With son in hospital, JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda takes up campaigning in K’taka

In the absence of his son H.D. Kumaraswamy who has been hospitalised with exhaustion symptoms, JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has taken up full fledged election campaigning at the age of 89 years in Karnataka against the doctors’ advice.

Kumaraswamy has been hospitalised with exhaustion symptoms following a hectic campaigning schedule. He took up the challenge against the campaigning blitzkrieg of two national parties single-handedly. He is strategising for the party from the hospital.

To make up for the absence of his son at the crucial juncture, Deve Gowda, who is not physically fit to take up campaigning, has decided to pitch in for the party.

On Monday, he will campaign in Sira, Koratagere, Madhugiri cities in Tumakuru district which has 11 Assembly seats and is considered a stronghold of JD(S). Deve Gowda will reach Mysuru district on Tuesday and campaign for the party in Piriyapatna, Hunsur, K.R. Nagara towns.

As Deve Gowda is taking up campaigning against the advice of doctors, a team of medical experts are also following him. Deve Gowda had campaigned in Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was brought on a wheel-chair for the recently-held public rally of JD(S) and is attracting huge crowds and his appeals to see JD(S) in power for the last time are finding traction among masses in Vokkaliga heartland.

