With Sushma Swaraj’s death, I lost my elder sister: Harsimrat

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said that with the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the country has lost a great leader and she lost an elder sister.

“Today, India lost a great leader, the world lost an exemplary human being and I lost an elder sister,” she tweeted.

“The void left by the passing of former external affairs minister Sushma Swarajji can never be filled. May ‘Waheguru’ grant peace and shelter to the dearly departed,” she said, after sharing a picture of her and her husband, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal with Sushma Swaraj in happier times. Sukhbir Badal can be seen holding a red traditional Phulkari hand held fan in the picture and Sushma and Harsimrat laughing together.

–IANS

vg/dpb