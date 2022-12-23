Actress Shrenu Parikh, who is known for her roles in ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ and ‘Ishqbaaaz’, is all set to play the titular role in the new show ‘Maitree’.

Shrenu said: “I am really happy to be a part of a show like Maitree as it not only offers viewers high-octane drama, but I feel that my character is also unique and exciting. Maitree is a simple and sensible girl who likes to celebrate every small moment of her life. An ambitious girl by nature, Maitree and I are very similar, and her journey is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.”

The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends living in the city of Prayagraj. Their mothers feel that their friendship will continue after marriage but the two are sure to be best friends even if they settle down. However, there is a twist in the story.

She said: “The show revolves around two best friends and their volatile journey in life, which has brought them to a point they never imagined in their wildest dreams. With several intriguing plot twists in store for the audience, I hope they shower us with their love and support.”

‘Maitree’ will be airing soon on Zee TV.

