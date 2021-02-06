With zero business in last 65 days due to the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has said that it is tough for them to sustain as they have to pay the salaries and taxes to government. It also said that the farmers are cooking ‘langar’ near two petrol pumps which is against the explosives rules.

DPDA Managing Committee member Rajeev Jain said, “All six petrol pumps of Singhu Border and five at Tikri Border are blocked due to the farmers’ protest.”

Jain said that for last 65 days there has been no sale of diesel, petrol and CNG.

“Even a lot of factories, car showrooms and shops around Delhi borders have lost business since past two months and they have to bear all expenses like salary, electricity fixed charges, bank interest EMI, PF, ESI etc without any income,” Jain said.

“This is not sustainable for long,” he said.

“Farmers are sitting inside two petrol pumps and are cooking ‘langar’. This is against the explosive rules and a very big fire hazard. Delhi Police has been informed about this in writing but they have not been removed,” Jain added.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws at several borders of Delhi since November 26 last year demanding the repealing of the three farm laws.

Eleven round of talks of farmers with the government have remained inconclusive while the January 26 tractor rally of farmers saw violent clashes at several places in the city.

Farmers even hoisted a pennant from the ramparts of Red fort. Delhi Police has filed several cases against farmer union leaders.

–IANS

aks/kr