Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should wake up before the worst happens and withdraw Agnipath scheme or else he will have to apologise to youth the same way he had to do to the farmers.

In his tweet, he said, “You couldn’t get the farmers bow down, nor will you be able to get their sons bow down! Mend your ways in time, Modi ji! You had to apologise first to the farmers and now you have to do the same to the youth. Do not deceive the people who have sacrificed their life for the country nor play with the future of the youth.”

Dotasra demanded full recruitment like the earlier one for the armed forces.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Congress on Thursday gheraoed the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur in protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dotasra said: “Today offices of BJP are like five star hotels which are being built in districts. From where did they get so much money?”

“These people are conspiring to divert attention from the real issues of the country. They cannot silence Rahul Gandhi. There is no such jail in the country in which Rahul Gandhi can be imprisoned. Rahul Gandhi’s family has contributed to the nation building. A case has been opened in ED under conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi. At the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, when Rahul Gandhi had said that he was not afraid of anyone and had not misused a single paisa of Bharat Mata, we had received indications that there was a conspiracy going on,” he said.

Congress leaders protested at Civil Lines gate against ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi. Dotasra among others climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the central government. Some activists also got into a scuffle with the police.

