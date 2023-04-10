INDIA

Withdrawal of national party status death nail for Trinamool’s pan-India plans: BJP

NewsWire
0
0

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Monday ridiculed the Trinamool Congress after the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the latter’s national party status, terming the decision as a death nail for the party’s pan-India plans.

State BJP’s President and Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar said that this development was inevitable.

“Trinamool Congress tried to retain its national party status by contesting polls in Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya, where it spent huge sums to lure the voters. But the voters rejected the Trinamool candidates as they realised that it would be a disaster if Trinamool comes to power. So this development was inevitable and it shattered the dreams of many parties like Trinamool who want see their leaders as the Prime Minister of the country,” Majumdar said.

BJP’s national Vice President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh said that the huge sums spent by Trinamool for election campaign in Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya were mainly the proceeds collected by the party leaders from different scams in West Bengal.

“The people of these three states were aware of the plight of the common people of West Bengal, so they rejected the Trinamool Congress. This is the beginning of the end for Trinamool,” Ghosh said.

20230410-215604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA World Cup could be viewed by five billion people, more...

    Judge Uttam Anand murder case: CBI inspects crime scene again

    Mahatma Gandhi’s life to be captured in a web series by...

    MLAs’ poaching case: Telangana HC lifts stay on probe