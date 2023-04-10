The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Monday ridiculed the Trinamool Congress after the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the latter’s national party status, terming the decision as a death nail for the party’s pan-India plans.

State BJP’s President and Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar said that this development was inevitable.

“Trinamool Congress tried to retain its national party status by contesting polls in Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya, where it spent huge sums to lure the voters. But the voters rejected the Trinamool candidates as they realised that it would be a disaster if Trinamool comes to power. So this development was inevitable and it shattered the dreams of many parties like Trinamool who want see their leaders as the Prime Minister of the country,” Majumdar said.

BJP’s national Vice President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh said that the huge sums spent by Trinamool for election campaign in Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya were mainly the proceeds collected by the party leaders from different scams in West Bengal.

“The people of these three states were aware of the plight of the common people of West Bengal, so they rejected the Trinamool Congress. This is the beginning of the end for Trinamool,” Ghosh said.

20230410-215604