BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes a blessing in disguise for banks

NewsWire
0
1

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) decision to gradually withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes will not pose a problem as regards the ATMs, as they are not spewing out those notes for a long time, said a senior official of Financial Software and Systems (FSS).

However, the RBI’s decision is a blessing in disguise for the banks and ATM players as the number of transactions will go up which in turn is good for them.

The city based FSS manages about 30,000 ATMs of different banks.

“The ATMs were not giving out Rs 2,000 denomination notes for the past one year. The machines have been configured accordingly. The RBI’s decision will not pose any problem for players like us,” V. Balasubramanian, CEO, CashTech, FSS, told IANS.

The RBI has asked the banks and others to reconfigure the ATMs/Cash Recyclers.

Balasubramanian said there are about 2.5 lakh ATMs in India, adding that the need for high value Rs 2,000 notes is not there now as the lower denomination notes are available in adequate numbers.

The one impact of the RBI decision is that the number of transactions may go up in the ATMs as the high value currency will go out of circulation and when it exceeds the number of free transactions, the banks charge a fee for additional withdrawals, he said.

Indians have a penchant for cash transactions.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20230519-214403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lower manufacturing eases India’s Dec 2021 industrial production sequentially, YoY

    Air India union objects to cabin crews’ pre-flight weight, BMI checking...

    HealthifyMe sacks 150 employees amid lacklustre growth

    RBI approves Rs 30,307 cr as dividend to Centre for FY22