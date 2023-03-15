INDIALIFESTYLE

Withheld salary of slain K’taka police officer released

The Karnataka Home department has finally released Rs 11.92 lakh, the withheld salary of slain police officer Mallikarjuna Bande, following media reports raising concern about the issue.

However, the government is claiming that the salary was withheld for technical reasons.

Rama Bai, who is a caretaker of slain officer’s children, on Wednesday confirmed that she has got the withheld salary.

The government had released salaries to the caretaker of slain officer’s account till 2019. However, the salary was withheld from November, 2019 after which the children and family members of the slain officer were demanding its release.

Bande, late PSI, was shot in the head while chasing a criminal on January 15, 2014. The slain officer’s wife Mallamma died in 2016. Their two minor kids are being taken care of by their relatives. The government had assured that it would provide basic salary till the date of his retirement.

