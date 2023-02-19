INDIA

Without Cong there could be no Oppn alliance: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Sunday said that any alliance without it will fail, and no alliance in the opposition can be successful without the Congress. The party’s plenary will discuss the alliances in states as well as for the General Election in 2024.

Addressing a press conference here, Jairam Ramesh said, “There could be no opposition alliance without Congress and any alliance without Congress will fail but in the plenary session the Congress will discuss both on the pre-poll alliance and post-poll alliance.”

He said that it is false propaganda that Congress is averse to the idea of alliance, “We are in alliance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and in some states of northeast.”

He said that the Congress is trying to take the like-minded parties together and in the budget session opposition jointly demanded for the JPC in the Adani Hindenburg report, except a few.

Jairam also welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement on Saturday, that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi must take a decision on the Opposition unity without any delay.

Kumar said, “If all the Opposition parties, including the Congress, fight together, the BJP will get less than 100 seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.”

“I met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi soon after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Now I am waiting for the Congress to take a decision on the Opposition unity,” the Chief Minister said.

“If Congress leads the Opposition unity and takes my suggestions, BJP will get below 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We are working for Opposition unity in Bihar,” Kumar said.

“When I came out of the NDA, every opposition party welcomed me. If every opposition party unites before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will face a whitewash. I have no personal wish to lead the country. I just want change. Whatever is decided by the Opposition parties, I will accept it,” Nitish Kumar said.

