After a Delhi Police team on Sunday reached Rahul Gandhi’s residence here, the Congress party said that “without direction of the government, the police could not take such an action”.

Addressing a press briefing, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Delhi Police went to Rahul Gandhi’s residence despite the fact that he had said he will give answer in 8-10 days. It is impossible to believe that without the direction of the ruling government, the Delhi Police can take such action.

“Without the government’s order, it is not possible that police could show such audacity to enter the house of a national leader without any reason. Rahul Gandhi said that he has received the notice and he will reply to it but still, the police went to his house,” he said.

Gehlot said, “Sunday’s incident is not an ordinary episode. People of the country are watching it and will not forgive you. They are fascist people.”

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that this was happening for the first time in the country’s history of 75 years that a politician has been questioned on the basis of such a case. “I strongly condemn it.

“Hitler was also popular earlier, only after that the situation changed in Germany.

Today, they have created the fear of ED, CBI, I-T everywhere. The constitutional institutions like judiciary, Election Commission are under pressure. Where is democracy then?” he asked.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said this incident has created a new dimension of politics of harassment, retaliation and intimidation.

“A notice was sent to Rahul Gandhi wherein Delhi Police had asked him for information about the women victims, who during the Bharat Jodo Yatra had told him about the abuse they suffered. Today, the police came again with a new notice to ask the same question,” Singhvi told the media.

20230319-161008