INDIA

Without naming Rahul, Mamata, Abhishek slam BJP on disqualification issue

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee maintained a subtle distance from Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi even while slamming his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee gave a message on this issue through their respective Twitter handles but both refrained from naming Gandhi.

According to the Chief Minister, in the current India, the BJP always targets opposition leaders with disqualification for speeches being the latest development on this count.

“In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” her Twitter message read.

On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee’s message was even more crisp as he did not even make a subtle mention of the disqualification issue. “DEMOCRATIC INDIA is an OXYMORON Now,” his Twitter message read.

Political observers feel that through these guarded Twitter messages, the two Banerjees have given a subtle hint that despite not missing a single opportunity to attack the Union government or the Prime Minister on any issue, the Trinamool will refrain from extending sympathetic reactions about any Congress leader on this count.

“Last, while announcing the decision to maintain a distance with Congress, Trinamool Congress leadership described Rahul Gandhi as being highlighted and used as a trap by the Prime Minister and BJP to prevent opposition parties from getting united nationally. Now, within less than seven days had the Trinamool Congress reversed its stand and expressed sympathetic reactions about Rahul Gandhi, it could have looked odd. So, such guarded messages have been shared,” a senior city-based political observer said.

20230324-164201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC rejects ‘revenge taking plea’ against Army official, slaps fine

    Rane arrest: BJP wants CBI probe into Sena minister’s ‘complicity’

    Fed up with domestic dispute, cop murders wife in Gujarat

    Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans: Jay Shah provides update on...