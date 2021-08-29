President of India Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday that without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya.

The President who visited the temple town of Ayodhya, inaugurated a Ramayan conclave.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this event is very important to promote cultural and religious tourism.

He added that there was neither discrimination in ‘Ram Rajya’, nor was there a law of punishment. “The lines of Ram Charitramanas give hope,” he said.

He further said, “Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence, in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya.”

President Ram Nath Kovind later took to Twitter and wrote, “The popularity of Ram Katha is not only in India but worldwide. There are many readable forms of Ram Katha, including Ram Charitramanas of Goswami Tulsidas in north India, Kritivas Ramayana in the eastern part of India, Kamban Ramayana in the south.”

“I am happy to be here among you all. I believe that Ramayana is such a unique book that gives a message to human beings to follow the values of life. I think when my family named me, they must have had the same reverence for Ram,” he said.

The President also congratulated chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for starting the conclave.

The reading material related to Lord Ram, from around the world, is being compiled by the Ayodhya Research Institute.

Governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh were also present at the conclave.

