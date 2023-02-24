Umesh Pal, the main witness in the murder of then BSP MLA, Raju Pal, was shot at while entering his house on Friday evening.

The assailants fired several rounds at him and then fled. Two gunners engaged in the security of Umesh Pal are also said to be seriously injured in the firing.

Raju Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj in January 2005 and the prime accused in the case was Ashraf Ahmad, brother of Ateeq Ahmad.

Raju Pal’s widow Puja Pal is now Samajwadi Party MLA.

Further details are awaited.

20230224-185203