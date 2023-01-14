ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Wo Kashish’ is about memories that haunt you, says Shaheer Sheikh

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, is all set to collaborate with his ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ co-star for his upcoming music video ‘Wo Kashish’.

Shaheer, spoke about what made him say yes to Wo Kashish alongside Erica Fernandez.

The actor said: “I feel this song is about memories and how some memories will always haunt you no matter where you are in life. But moreover, the simplicity and melody of the song will make place in the hearts of the audience.”

Shaheer will be essaying the character of a Naval Officer in the music video.

Sung by Javed Ali and Anwesha, the song is slated to be out on January 16 under Kashish Music Label.

