ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ actress Hiba Nawab reveals her inspiration behind her part in the show

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress Hiba Nawab, who can be currently seen in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ essaying the role of Sayuri opposite Shaheer Shaikh, recently spoke about her character transformation in the show to become a mother and how she could relate to her character without being a mother in real life as she is very close to her mom in real life and gain inspiration from her.

She spoke about her bond with her mother and wished her ahead of Mother’s Day.

The actress said, “I share a very friendly relationship with my mother, we are more like best friends to each other. We share things with each other, we fight but eventually come back to each other. I believe there’s no particular day to celebrate our mothers and it goes for everyone and I feel I’m always going to be a child for my mother.”

She further mentioned, “Since she’s not here in town this time, I’m going to make her feel special since I’m too loud on my gestures and I always like to spoil her so I’ll be sending her lots and lots of gifts to her and I hope I spend every Mother’s Day and every day with her just like this making her feel special. Happy Mother’s Day Mom and to every mother out there.”

‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Star Bharat.

20230513-191004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yash Raj Films to dish out Rs 100 crore for its...

    Disha Patani does her make-up for first time

    Arya Mahajan to essay Shirdi Sai Baba in new series

    ‘Pushpa 2’ director invites aspiring writers to develop scenes for the...