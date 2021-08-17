Wolfsburg has been disqualified from the German Cup after using too many substitutions against fourth division outfit Preussen Munster, the German FA sports court announced.

Munster appealed against its 3-1 extra-time loss to Wolfsburg and was declared the winner of the first-round clash. On Monday, the sports court ruled the encounter as a 2-0 win for Preussen.

“The clubs are responsible for their substitutions. One of their basic duties is to inform about the substitution options and to act accordingly,” vice-chairman of the German FA sports court Stephan Oberholz said. “Wolfsburg violated this duty and thus recklessly, and evitable, committed a major mistake with its illegal sixth substitution,” Oberholz said.

The ‘Wolves’ now have 24 hours to appeal against the decision of the sports court and will do so, reports Xinhua.

“We are disappointed and would have preferred a different outcome to the trial. We disagree with the verdict and will now examine legal remedies,” Wolfsburg’s CEO Tim Schumacher said.

“We know that ruling a game differently from how it ended on the pitch is a bitter decision,” Oberholz added.

The fixtures of the German Cup’s second round will be drawn on August 29.

