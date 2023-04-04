A woman and five other people, including hired assassins, have been arrested for killing a man in west Delhi’s Naraina area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the deceased identified as Kamal Kumar, a resident of Dwarka, had filed numerous complaints against accused Renu Devi for the demolition of the temple which was built by her at a park in Indira Gandhi Camp, Naraina Industrial area, Phase-1.

“Renu had hired Sachin, 19, Sumit, 24, Bharat, 24, and Rohit, 20 to kill Kamal Kumar, who was running a small dhaba and a mobile accessories shop in the local market of Naraina while one more accused, Saurabh Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) had helped the accused to flee,” said the official.

According to police, on March 30, at 12.15 p.m, a police control room call was received at Naraina police station regarding an injured person lying behind the police station following which the injured person was taken to DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

To crack the case, a police team was formed and during investigation, a white car was found on the spot with an open window on the driver’s side and blood splashed inside as well as near the car.

“During probe, police found that the deceased Kamal had filed numerous complaints at the MCD against Renu and for the demolition of the temple. Both Renu and Kamal were at loggerheads. Renu was questioned, but initially she did not cooperate in the investigation,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal.

A police team also found that the suspected perpetrators had fled to Himachal Pradesh.

“The team acted swiftly and rushed to Himachal Pradesh. But the suspects kept evading the police team,” said the DCP.

However, on strong questioning Renu broke down and revealed that as the deceased had filed numerous complaints against her therefore she hired Sachin, Sumit, Bharat and Rohit to kill him.

“Sachin, Sumit, Bharat, and Rohit were arrested on April 1 and one country made pistol, two bullets, one empty case and one scooty without number plate which were used in commission of crime were recovered from the possession of the accused,” said the DCP.

“Saurabh Tyagi, who facilitated the accused to flee away to Himachal in his car, was also arrested. During the sustained interrogation it was found that accused Sachin along with his accomplices Sumit, Rohit, and Bharat had shot Kamal Kumar in the head,” said the official.

20230404-210205