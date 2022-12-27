A woman and her 6-year-old daughter, who had reached Tamil Nadu’s Madurai from China via Sri Lanka, have tested Covid-19 positive, officials said on Tuesday.

The Madurai District Collector told media persons that the samples have been forwarded to the public health lab for further testing, while the mother and child have been isolated.

Tamil Nadu has only 51 active Covid 19 cases as of Tuesday. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, briefing media persons after inspecting the mock drill as directed by the Union Health Ministry, said that the state has adequate oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and all infrastructure required to counter any emergency situation related to Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu has not detected the new Omicron BF 7 subvariant till date. This has led to the surge in the number of positive Covid 19 cases in China, Japan, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and Brazil.

