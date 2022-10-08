INDIA

Woman abducted, gang raped in UP’s Sultanpur

A young woman student was allegedly abducted and then gangraped by three persons in Uttar Pradesh’S Sultanpur district.

The survivor, 21, had reached Sultanpur from Lucknow and was offered a lift in an SUV, which she accepted.

The accused was joined allegedly by two of his associates and all three raped the woman by turns and then left her at a secluded place near a canal close to her house in Jaisinghpur area in an unconscious state.

She somehow reached home after gaining consciousness and narrated the sequence of events to her parents, who in turn informed the police.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the woman, but no arrests have yet been made.

The police said that the survivor is doing her bachelors in technology from a private institute in Lucknow and is a native of Sultanpur.

Sultanpur superintendent of police (SP) Somen Barma said that an FIR under the charges of gangrape has been registered and a medical examination of the survivor has also been conducted.

He said the complainant’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate soon. “We are tracking the vehicle and its owner will be arrested soon,” said Barma.

