INDIA

Woman accuses estranged husband of hacking accounts in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A woman, who has filed for divorce, has now accused her husband of hacking hers and her parents’ mobile phones, computer, and laptop to steal data for using it against her.

Shweta Yadav of Indira Nagar alleged that her husband somehow gained access to her internet connection and changed the password and other details.

“My internet connection has not been working properly for the last few days. On April 7, there was no internet. The connection was restored a little later but when I checked I found someone had changed the name of my Wi-Fi connection. I immediately changed the password and renamed the wi-fi. The same thing again happened two days later. This time the wi-fi name contained my husband’s nickname,” she alleged.

Accusing her husband of mischief, Yadav said she had lodged a case of dowry harassment against her husband in Pune and had filed a divorce case in Lucknow family court in 2021.

“I strongly suspect that my husband is hacking my wi-fi connection and devices to coerce me to withdraw the case. He had tried to intimidate me in the past also and told me to take back the cases against him,” she alleged.

Yadav further said that her husband is trying to get her personal details for using them in the court.

“He caused me a monetary loss of Rs 70,000 besides stealing data from my mobile phone, computer and laptop,” she said.

ADCP, North Zone, Prachi Singh, said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections and the matter was being investigated.

20220614-084003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trailer of director Pandiraj’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ garners over five million views

    Charges framed against accused in Kashmir acid attack case

    1k live cartridges seized in Bihar, one held

    Over Rs 100cr GST billing scam unearthed in MP