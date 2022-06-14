A woman, who has filed for divorce, has now accused her husband of hacking hers and her parents’ mobile phones, computer, and laptop to steal data for using it against her.

Shweta Yadav of Indira Nagar alleged that her husband somehow gained access to her internet connection and changed the password and other details.

“My internet connection has not been working properly for the last few days. On April 7, there was no internet. The connection was restored a little later but when I checked I found someone had changed the name of my Wi-Fi connection. I immediately changed the password and renamed the wi-fi. The same thing again happened two days later. This time the wi-fi name contained my husband’s nickname,” she alleged.

Accusing her husband of mischief, Yadav said she had lodged a case of dowry harassment against her husband in Pune and had filed a divorce case in Lucknow family court in 2021.

“I strongly suspect that my husband is hacking my wi-fi connection and devices to coerce me to withdraw the case. He had tried to intimidate me in the past also and told me to take back the cases against him,” she alleged.

Yadav further said that her husband is trying to get her personal details for using them in the court.

“He caused me a monetary loss of Rs 70,000 besides stealing data from my mobile phone, computer and laptop,” she said.

ADCP, North Zone, Prachi Singh, said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections and the matter was being investigated.

