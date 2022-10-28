INDIA

Woman accuses ex-husband of publicly shaming her on FB in UP

A woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that her ex-husband has been sexually harassing her by posting indecent messages on her Facebook wall and threatening her father.

In her complaint to the Mahanagar police, the woman said that she was married to a Jharkhand native in 2016 and developed differences with him soon after.

They later got divorced in 2020.

She alleged that her ex-husband used to visit her house in Mahanagar despite their legal separation and harass her.

“He sent threat letters addressed to me at the residences of my neighbours and also at my residence. He used to post obscene messages on my Facebook account and demanded money for removing them,” she alleged.

SHO, Mahanagar, KK Tiwari, said that an FIR under the charges of causing hurt, criminal intimidation and IT act had been lodged on the complaint of the woman and further investigations were underway.

20221028-091002

