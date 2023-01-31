INDIALIFESTYLE

Woman alleges moral policing, extortion by B’luru cop

NewsWire
0
0

An incident of a cop allegedly indulging in moral policing and extortion has come to light in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident took place in the limits of Whitefield police station.

Arsha Latif, a young woman had complained about the incident and demanded action against the policeman for the incident that took place on January 29.

“Traumatic experience during visit to Bengaluru. During afternoon on Jan 29, my male friend and I visited Kundanahalli lake to sit in the shadow and enjoy the view.”

“A cop started clicking our pictures and started harassing us that we did not have the ‘permission’ to sit there. Ultimately he asked us to pay him of Rs 1000 to let us go.”

“Absolutely appalled by such behaviour. Why did we have to put up with this moral policing for literally doing nothing wrong?”

“Why did this cop think he holds a right to harass two people like this for ‘sitting without permission’ at a public lake and extract money simply because they aren’t of the same gender? Attaching a picture of his number plate and requesting Bangalore city police to police take action,” the tweet by Arsha stated.

20230131-093803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPI-M’s red flag for Magsaysay Award to former health minister K.K....

    K’taka seer suicide: Lingayat community delegation to meet Bommai, ex-CM Yediyurappa

    Over 15 cr vaccine doses still available with states: Health Ministry

    K’taka reports over 600 new Covid cases after 112 days