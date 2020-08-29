Woman alleges rape in bus on Yamuna Expressway, conductor held

Agra, Aug 29 (IANS) The conductor of a deluxe double-decker night bus, on way to Delhi from Lucknow, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, after a woman passenger complained on the 112 helpline that she had been raped in the moving vehicle, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, there were 40 passengers on the bus. The woman was sitting in the driver’s cabin where she was allegedly raped early in the morning. When the bus reached the Maant toll station, the woman beat up the conductor and raised an alarm.

Passengers of the bus told the police they were not aware of the crime.

Maant police station in charge Bheem Singh Javla said a case had been registered against the conductor/helper who has been sent to the jail.

–IANS

bk/vd