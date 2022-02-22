Woman among six held for killing cab driver in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have arrested six persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old cab driver, who was found dead on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near the National Highway-48 in Gurugram on Sunday.

The arrested accused belong to an interstate gang that allegedly use to book cab and flee with vehicle and other valuables after killing the driver.

With the arrest, the police have solved three murder cases that the accused had committed in Gurugram, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal, his girlfriend Rekha, Vinod, Jitu, Ravi and Rahul. Vishal was the kingpin of the gang.

Vishal and Rekha are from Delhi, while Vinod, Jitu, Ravi and Rahul are from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vishal and Rahul had shot dead Arjun (56), that cab driver from Mahipalpur in Delhi on Sunday and later threw his body on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near the National Highway-48 in Gurugram.

However, the police said, the role of the woman in the case is yet to be determined.

The victim was employed as a taxi driver with a travel company and used to ferry an airline’s staff.

The police have also recovered the swift dzire car of the victim from their possession.

“The prime accused Vishal has been taken on police remand for further questioning while the remaining accused have been handed over to the Rajasthan police because they had committed similar crimes in Jaipur as well. They will be taken on a production warrant for further probe,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

