A woman in Bengaluru has been arrested for driving her car with a man stuck on its bonnet for over 3 km following a heated confrontation between them, the police said on Friday.

The police stated that it was a case of road rage and arrested five persons in connection with the case.

The arrested woman has been identified as Priyanka. The police have slapped charges of the attempt to murder on her. The police have also booked her husband and his friend under IPC Sections 506, 34, 504,279 and 323.

The action was taken following the complaint by one S. Darshan — a local businessman.

In his complaint, Darshan noted that Priyanka came from the wrong side and kept driving the Black Nexon car in spite of the red signal.

When he questioned, Priyanka showed her middle finger and started driving towards Mangaluru College in Ullal. The complainant then followed her car and made her stop the vehicle, and sought an apology for her action.

“One stranger came, punched me, and threatened me. The lady used vulgar words against me. The public gathered and criticised her. Police were called to the spot. After the arrival of the police, the lady refused to come to the police station and tried to get back to the car,” Darshan said.

“I sat on the bonnet of the car to prevent her from driving away. In spite of this, she started driving. I pleaded with her to stop the vehicle telling her that if I fall down, I will die. She ignored my plea and drove the vehicle from Mangaluru College in Ullal to Ullal Road near Vidyaniketan, for about 3.5 km,” Darshan said in his complaint.

The people around who saw everything, came to my rescue and made her stop the car finally, he added.

Later, Darshan came to the police station and lodged a complaint against Priyanka, Pramod, and Nitesh.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s husband had lodged a counter complaint against Darshan and his three friends in Jnanabharathi police station. The police have registered an FIR against Darshan and his three friends under IPC Sections 354 B, 427, 506, 307, 341, 504, 143, 149, 323, 324 and 354.

He alleged that he was going with his wife Priyanka in a car, and Darshan overtook him from the wrong side, and blocked his way. “It created a traffic jam and when my wife was making a turn, he scolded her and she showed her finger to him”.

“I did not get down from the vehicle and called the police control room. Darshan was banging on the driver’s window glass where my wife was. He called four to five people to the spot. I called my friend Nitesh to the spot. One of his friends punched me on my face and when my wife tried to stop him, he tore her clothes,” he said.

“The accused also threatened us. When we tried to go to the police station, they heckled us and Darshan jumped on the bonnet of the car. We got scared and drove away. He did not get down from the bonnet,” Priyanka’s husband said in his complaint.

The police have also arrested Darshan, his friends Sujan, Yashwanth, Vinay.

DCP West Lakshman Nimbargi stated that five have been arrested in the case after a complaint and a counter complaint were registered.

20230121-004804