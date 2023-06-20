INDIA

Woman arrested for extortion bid in Gurugram

The crime branch unit of the Gurugram police has arrested a woman for an alleged extortion bid on behalf of her jailed husband.

According to the police, the Pataudi police station received information about an extortion bid by Ajay Zaildar’s wife Preeti.

Zaildar is currently behind bars in a murder case. His wife Preeti, who was also in jail and has came out on bail on June 15, had started threatening people and committing extortion on behalf of her husband, police said.

Following the information, the police nabbed the woman and recovered an illegal weapon from her possession.

“After coming out of jail, she again indulged in illegal recovery from people by showing fear of her jailed husband. A case under relevant sections of the IPC including the Arms Act has been registered against her,” Subhash Broken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

