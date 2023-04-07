A 29-year-old woman has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly killing a businessman at a hotel in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area, and then robbing him, an official said on Friday.

The arrested woman has been identified as Usha, a resident of Panipat in Haryana.

The police said that Usha has three aliases — Anjali, Nikki and Nikita, and she also possessed a fake Aadhaar card.

According to the police, on March 31, an information was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station that a man was lying dead in a hotel room following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that Deepak Sethi (53), a resident of Mayur Vihar, had checked into the Baljeet Lodge guest house the night before at 8.50 p.m. (March 30) along with a woman.

However, the woman had left the guest house around midnight.

Deepak was found dead the next morning with some froth coming out of mouth. Some stains were spotted on the pillow. It was learnt that he had also consumed liquor.

“A handwritten note was also found near the dead body on which it was written ‘you are a nice person. Sorry… sorry… sorry… understand that I was in a lot of compulsion, which made me do this to you. Extremely sorry’,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commission er of Police (Crime).

“A team from the Crime Branch visited the spot and analysed the CCTV footage minutely. The team obtained the copy of the Aadhaar card of the woman who accompanied the deceased, but the Aadhaar card with name ‘Anjali’ on it was found to be fake,” said the Special CP.

After analysing more than 500 contact details of Deepak, the police team found some “suspects’ numbers” but the prime suspect’s mobile number was also found issued on fake documents and it was activated on March 20.

“On further scrutiny of the call details records, it was found that the suspect’s mobile phone was recharged somewhere in the area of Santgarh. However, the phone was recharged by one Chide, Nigerian national who told police that the phone number belongs to one Nikki a.k.a. Nikita, who is a friend of Madhumita, his live-in partner,” said the official.

Usha a.k.a. Anjali was arrested by police from Noida.

“The team also succeeded in recovering the blue bag and gold ring of the deceased, fake Aadhaar card and mobile phone which was used in crime from the possession,” said the official.

She also disclosed the sequence about this crime and about the note she had written which was found at the spot of crime.

“Madhumita and Usha were friends and Madhumita had introduced Deepak to Usha. Later, Usha and Madhumita had met Deepak on March 30 and they had planned to give him some drugs after reaching the hotel,” said the official.

“When Deepak became unconscious, she took the bag, mobile phone and some jewellery of Deepak and fled from the hotel along with Madhumita who was waiting for her in a cab. It was a fool proof conspiracy as all the IDs and mobile numbers were taken on forged documents,” the official added.

